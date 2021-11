ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

3 Minutes On The Right Of Personal Portrayal (Video) Arendt & Medernach This right is intrinsically linked to the right to privacy, and means that images of a person can only be used with their permission.

BCRs Accepted In Hungary After 1 October 2015 Szecskay In this article, we provide a brief overview of the most important new rules applicable to Hungarian data protection laws after 1 October 2015.

Belgian Supreme Court Rules That Data Protection Authority May Impose Administrative Fines Even Where A Data Subject's Personal Data Were Not Processed Alston & Bird The Belgian Supreme Court ruled in a judgment of Oct. 7, 2021 that a data subject has the right to lodge a complaint with the Data Protection Authority...

Theft Of Data By Employees: POPIA, IP, And Competition Law Implications ENSafrica Employees stealing personal information and other sensitive data from their employers can be a serious problem. The theft of confidential company information has been on the rise since the start...

The ICO Issues Its Response To The UK Government's Proposals To Reform The UK GDPR Mayer Brown The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) have issued their response to the UK Government's Consultation proposing reforms to the UK's Data Protection regime.