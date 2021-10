ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

English High Court Clarifies Appropriate Causes Of Action In Data Claim Where Defendant Was A Victim Of Third-Party Cyber-Attack Proskauer Rose LLP In the recent and significant Warren v DSG Retail Ltd [2021] EWHC 2168 (QB) decision the High Court in England clarified the limited circumstances in which claims for breach of confidence, ...

Record Fine Issued Under The GDPR By The Data Protection Commission Matheson On 2 September 2021, the Data Protection Commission ("DPC") issued a 266-page ruling in which it levied its largest fine since its establishment, and the second largest fine ever issued...

The Future Of International Data Transfers Post-Brexit: The ICO Consults Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP The use within the UK of Standard Contractual Clauses ("SCCs") to provide appropriate safeguards for transfers of personal data to third countries...

What Are The Recent Updates On The Data Governance Act? Esin Attorney Partnership On 1 October 2021, the general approach to the Data Governance Act (DGA) was adopted by EU Ambassadors.

Transparency Matters: WhatsApp Fined EUR 225 Million For Violating Transparency Obligations Under The GDPR Preiskel & Co On 2nd September 2021 the Irish Data Protection Commission ("DPC") imposed its biggest fine to date on WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook.