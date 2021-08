ARTICLE

Personal Data Can Now Flow Freely From The EU To The UK Shakespeare Martineau In June of this year, the EU adopted two adequacy decisions confirming that personal data can now flow freely from the EU to the UK.

European Data Protection Board Adopts Various Guidelines Following Consultation Wiggin During its 51st plenary session on 7 July 20201, the EDPB adopted the following documents;

European Data Protection Board Adopts Draft Guidelines On Codes Of Conduct As A Tool For Transfers, As Well As Final Versions Of Guidelines On Virtual Voice Assistants And Guidelines On Concepts Of Controller & Processor Wiggin During its 51st plenary session on 8 July 2021 the EDPB adopted draft Guidelines on Codes of Conduct as a tool for transfers.

GP Patient Records & Privacy: Not Between These Four Walls BCL Solicitors LLP "Treasure trove' and ‘gold mine' are descriptions which jar when describing the sensitive health care data recorded by GPs in countless daily consultations up and down the country...

The Laying Down Of Harmonised Rules On Artificial Intelligence Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal Earlier this year, the EU Commission tabled a Proposal of the European Parliament and Council on the Artificial Intelligence Act ("Proposal" or the "Act")...