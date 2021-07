ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

Data Protection Officer Within The Scope Of The Personal Data Protection Law And The GDPR Gun + Partners Data protection officer ("DPO") is a concept regulated under the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which came into force in May 2018 in the European Union.

Black Boxes In Automobiles: European Union Requires Installation Of Event Data Recorders Jones Day In 2019, the European Commission and the European Council jointly approved a regulation that will require new safety measures in motor vehicles starting July 2022, including the installation of so-called "Event Data Recorders,"...

German DPAs Launch Audit Of International Data Transfers After Schrems II Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP According to a press release of the data protection authority (DPA) of Lower Saxony earlier this month, nine German DPAs will participate in a coordinated audit of companies in Germany...

International Data Transfers: UK Adequacy, SCCs And The Future For UK Business Walker Morris On 4 June 2021, the European Commission adopted a set of new and improved standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for personal data transfers from controllers or processors in the European Economic Area (EEA)...

BCLP Global Data Privacy FAQs: UK Gets Its Adequacy Decision From The EU, Now What Does That Mean In Practice? Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP On 28 June, the European Commission adopted its Adequacy Decision for the UK, putting to an end (at least for now), the uncertainty surrounding EU to UK personal data flows.