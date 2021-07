ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

EU Data Protection Officer Initiates Proceedings Against Institutions Of The European Union For Using Amazon AWS And Microsoft Office 365 Heuking Kuhn Luer Wojtek Since the ECJ declared the EU-US Privacy Shield as an invalid legal basis for the transfer of personal data to the US, stipulating increased requirements for the use of the EU standard contractual clauses in July 2020 ...

Freezing The Cloud: Microsoft Takes A Hardline On Data Privacy In The EU Taft Stettinius & Hollister The European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets out requirements for transferring personal data outside the European Economic Area. These requirements not only restrict the use and...

The New Standard Contractual Clauses – A Deeper Dive Taylor Wessing In contrast to the old clauses, there are no longer different "sets" for the various cases of application, but only one "modular" document which must be adapted to the specific case.

GDPR Compliance - New Standard Contractual Clauses ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 4 June 2021, the European Commission adopted the following two sets of new standard contractual clauses in the context of the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation 2016/679, the GDPR):

The New SCCs: What You Need To Know Ronan Daly Jermyn On 4 June 2021 the European Commission issued its eagerly awaited decision publishing the new Standard Contractual Clauses, or SCCs ("New SCCs") for the GDPR-compliant transfer of personal data...