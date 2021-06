ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Turkey

GDPR Compliance - New Standard Contractual Clauses ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 4 June 2021, the European Commission adopted the following two sets of new standard contractual clauses in the context of the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation 2016/679, the GDPR):

Out With The Old, In With The New: New GDPR Standard Contractual Clauses Seyfarth Shaw LLP In a long awaited decision, the European Commission ("Commission') adopted two new sets of standard contractual clauses ("SCCs") to reflect the EU's General Data Protection Regulation ("EU GDPR")...

International Data Transfers - New Transfer SCCs Maples Group The long awaited modernised sets of transfer standard contractual clauses ("New Transfer SCCs") and controller-processor Article 28 standard contractual clauses ("Processor SCCs") were adopted...

Transfers Of EEA/UK Data To The US And Other "GDPR Non-Adequate Countries". What Is Required? Preiskel & Co On May 6, Microsoft released its plan to support customers by enabling them to "process and store all their data in the EU", which should be ready by the end of 2022.

European Data Protection Board Adopts Statement On Data Governance Act And Recommendations On The Legal Basis For The Storage Of Credit Card Data Wiggin At its 49th plenary session on 19 May 2021 the EDPB adopted a Statement on the Data Governance Act (DGA) in light of developments in the legislative process.