The following are summaries of four recent decisions of the Personal Data Protection Board ("Board").

Decision No. 2021/140: Complainant alleged that third party's accessing certain real property tax and valuation information, using complainant's ID number alone as a search query, from online data bases of certain municipalities violated Personal Data Protection Law numbered 6698 (" DP Law "). The Board agreed, and reaffirmed that municipalities, in order to combat fraud, must implement two factor authentication for online searches.

