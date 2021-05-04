Protecting the Private Life in the Processing of Personal Data

Activities

a. The Law on Protection of Personal Data will be harmonized with the European Union standards. b. The application to the administrative justice, instead of the magistrate judgeships, to challenge administrative fines imposed by the Personal Data Protection Board will be introduced.

Planned amendments within the scope of the Personal Data Protection Law numbered 6698 explained in the Section 6.7 of the Action Plan on Human Rights and Implementation Calendar, titled Protecting the Private Life in Processing of Personal Data, published in the Official Gazette dated April 30, 2021 and numbered 31470. Accordingly, Turkish Data Protection Law (KVKK), will be brought in conformity with European standards and regulations and parallel regulations to General Data Protection Regulation will enter to our lives. In addition, new regulations regarding the penalties imposed on data controllers by the Personal Data Protection Board are also included in the plan.

As known, it is a legal obligation as of 2018 for all responsible to become compliant with KVKK. Even though new regulations will enter our lives, companies that have been compliant with the general principles of KVKK before the relevant law amendment, will be able to adapt to the amendment of the law. Also, please note that there is still an obligation to comply with the Law and sanctions still continue within this scope.

You can access the full version of Action Plan On Human Rights from the link.