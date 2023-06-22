Here is an update on the agreement among EU member states regarding negotiations for an EU directive on asset recovery and confiscation for EU crimes, specifically focusing on sanctions violations:
- In June 2023, EU member states agreed on a general approach to the directive. This agreement includes a definition of "criminal property," a list of crimes that would be covered by the directive, and a set of measures for tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal property.
- The agreement also includes a provision for cooperation between EU member states. This provision would allow member states to share information and cooperate on investigations and prosecutions.
- The directive is still under negotiation, and it is not yet clear when it will be finalized. However, the agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward, and it is expected that the directive will be adopted in the near future.
Here are some of the key points of the agreement:
- The directive would cover a wide range of crimes, including corruption, money laundering, and sanctions violations.
- Member states would be required to cooperate with each other in tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal property.
- The directive would include a number of safeguards to protect the rights of those who are targeted by asset recovery measures.
The agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward in the fight against corruption and organized crime. The directive is expected to be adopted in the near future, and it will be a powerful tool for preventing criminals from profiting from their crimes.
Here are some of the benefits of the directive:
- It would help to prevent criminals from profiting from their crimes.
- It would deter criminals from committing crimes in the first place.
- It would help to recover assets that have been stolen from victims.
- It would provide a more effective way to fight corruption and organized crime.
The directive is a complex piece of legislation, and there are still some outstanding issues that need to be resolved. However, the agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward, and it is expected that the directive will be adopted in the near future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.