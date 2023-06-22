Here is an update on the agreement among EU member states regarding negotiations for an EU directive on asset recovery and confiscation for EU crimes, specifically focusing on sanctions violations:

In June 2023, EU member states agreed on a general approach to the directive. This agreement includes a definition of "criminal property," a list of crimes that would be covered by the directive, and a set of measures for tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal property.

The agreement also includes a provision for cooperation between EU member states. This provision would allow member states to share information and cooperate on investigations and prosecutions.

The directive is still under negotiation, and it is not yet clear when it will be finalized. However, the agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward, and it is expected that the directive will be adopted in the near future.

Here are some of the key points of the agreement:

The directive would cover a wide range of crimes, including corruption, money laundering, and sanctions violations.

Member states would be required to cooperate with each other in tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal property.

The directive would include a number of safeguards to protect the rights of those who are targeted by asset recovery measures.

The agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward in the fight against corruption and organized crime. The directive is expected to be adopted in the near future, and it will be a powerful tool for preventing criminals from profiting from their crimes.

Here are some of the benefits of the directive:

It would help to prevent criminals from profiting from their crimes.

It would deter criminals from committing crimes in the first place.

It would help to recover assets that have been stolen from victims.

It would provide a more effective way to fight corruption and organized crime.

The directive is a complex piece of legislation, and there are still some outstanding issues that need to be resolved. However, the agreement among EU member states is a significant step forward, and it is expected that the directive will be adopted in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.