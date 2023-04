ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Turkey

Fraud In The Private Wealth Context Harbottle & Lewis It is notorious that rates of ‘fraud' are at an all-time high. Estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales indicated that c. 4.6 million fraud offences were committed in the year ending March 2021, a 24% increase on the previous year.

HM Treasury And FCA Complete Review Of Criminal Market Abuse Regime Herbert Smith Freehills HM Treasury (HMT) and the FCA have published a joint statement on their review of the criminal market abuse regime.

Nicola Sharp Of Financial Crime Specialists Rahman Ravelli Considers The New EU Legislation Aiming To Prevent Cryptocurrency From Being Used To Launder Money Rahman Ravelli Solicitors The European Parliament has approved a new regulation to stop crypto from being used as a vehicle to launder money.

No Seizures Without Criminal Prosecution Soulier Avocats French criminal law is to be interpreted strictly. This principle, enshrined in Article 111-4 of the French Criminal Code, is a principle that permeates French criminal law.

Supply Chains And The Proceeds Of Crime: A Green Light For Slavery Products? BCL Solicitors LLP A recent judgment endorses UK investigators' doubts about pursuing retailers whose supply chains seem to involve the proceeds of crime. But is it right? BCL partner, John Binns writes.