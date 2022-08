ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Turkey

It's Not Just Galbraith Mountford Chambers While making submissions at half time becomes an increasingly rarer exercise, certainly for this practitioner, when the chance arises it must be seized with both hands.

A Register Has Been Introduced In The UK In An Effort To Combat Money Laundering Rahman Ravelli Solicitors A new register that aims to prevent UK property being used to launder illegal wealth has come into force.

What To Do If You Are Arrested In Europe Giambrone & Partners Many people are looking forward to a relaxing break on holiday in Europe, hoping to let off steam after the long months putting up with the pandemic...

For A Legal Entity To Be Held Criminally Liable, It Is Necessary To Identify Said Entity's Body Or Representative Who Has Committed The Offense Soulier Avocats In a decision issued on June 21, 2022, the Criminal Chamber of the Cour de Cassation (French Supreme Court) recalled its case law according to which it is necessary...

La nécessaire identification de l'organe ou du représentant dans l'engagement de la responsabilité pénale de la personne morale Soulier Avocats Dans une décision du 21 juin 2022[1], la Chambre criminelle de la Cour de cassation rappelle sa jurisprudence selon laquelle il est nécessaire afin d'engager la responsabilité de la personne morale...