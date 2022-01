ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Turkey

UK Court Of Appeal Criticises SFO's "Serious Failure" To Disclose Critical Material In Unaoil Corruption Investigation Mayer Brown The UK Court of Appeal's recent judgment overturning the conviction of Ziad Akle for bribery marks a serious blow to the SFO, the implications of which will only become fully apparent following the...

Beware Of Investment Fraud - How To Identify A Potential Fraud Giambrone & Partners Investment fraud involving Forex trading is one of the most frequent areas of financial fraud recognised and continues to rise.

Enactment Of The Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Act 2021 Arthur Cox The Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Act 2021 (the "Act") was signed into law on 22 December 2021 paving the way for the establishment of a new independent statutory authority, the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA)...

Internal Investigations Continued: Document Review And Concluding The Investigation ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law In conducting any investigation, the two most important sources of information are witness interviews and document reviews.

Commercial Court Finds Renowned Michelin Star Chef Liable For Fraud Quadrant Chambers On 9 December 2021, Sir Michael Burton GBE gave judgment awarding damages of €11,383,359 to MAD Atelier International B.V. on its claim for fraud and breach of contract against Axel Manes.