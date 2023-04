ARTICLE

Detrimental Reliance And The Dangers Of Emails: Hudson v Hathway [2022] EWCA Civ 1648 Gatehouse Chambers The Court of Appeal's decision in Hudson v Hathway [2022] EWCA Civ 1648 is arguably the most important decision on the subject of constructive trusts of the family home since the House...

Guidance From The Supreme Court On Statutory Construction Emphasises Importance Of Context Herbert Smith Freehills In R. (on the application of VIP Communications Ltd (In Liquidation)) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2023] UKSC 10, the Supreme Court considered...

Court Of Appeal Clarifies The Ambit Of Litigation Privilege In Loreley Norton Rose Fulbright Loreley Financing v Credit Suisse [2022] EWCA Civ 1484 concerns an appeal against the High Court's decision that the identity of those instructing the claimant's lawyers was not subject to privilege.

Platform Immunity, Will It Survive? BTS & Partners On February 21, 2023, the Supreme Court of the United States ("Supreme Court") heard the oral arguments in the case Gonzales v. Google.

Court Of Appeal Allows Brazilian Environmental Group Litigation To Proceed Norton Rose Fulbright In Municipio de Mariana v BHP [2022] EWCA Civ 951, a group claim brought by over 200,000 Brazilian claimants following the collapse of the Fundão dam in Brazil has been revived by the Court Appeal.