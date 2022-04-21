ARTICLE

The webinar will provide comprehensive explanations and examples on recent merger control trends in Turkish competition law, while accentuating recent amendments introduced to the Law No. 4054 on Protection of Competition as of June 24, 2020. Amendment Law essentially (i) clarifies certain mechanisms in the Law No. 4054 which might have led to legal uncertainty in practice to a certain extent and (ii) introduces new mechanisms as to the selection of cases for the Competition Authority to focus on, a new substantive test for merger control, behavioral and structural remedies for anti-competitive conduct. Last year, the Turkish Competition Board has overall assessed 208 transactions. Mr. Gönenç Gürkaynak, the founding partner of ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-At-Law, will provide guidance on merger control trends, recently introduced amendments to Law No. 4054 and Turkish Competition Board's precedents. Main topics of the webinar are as follows: " Notification Requirements & Procedures in Turkish Merger Control Regime " Concept of Control and Joint Ventures under Turkish Merger Control Regime " Ancillary Restraints " Recent Amendments Introduced into the Turkish Competition Law (such as SIEC test and remedy procedures) " Phase II Review of the Turkish Competition Authority. Remedies in light of the Turkish Competition Board's precedents. " Gun Jumping & Transactions with No Local Nexus as Recent Merger Control Trends and the Turkish Competition Board's Precedents " Penalties for Violation of Suspension Requirement and for Providing Incomplete or Misleading Information to the Turkish Competition Authority along with Examples from Recent Decisions.

