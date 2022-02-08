ARTICLE

European Union: Webinar: Latest Updates In The Turkish M&A Landscape And Looking Ahead To 2022

Despite the uncertainties and economic instability the Covid-19 crisis brought to many sectors, the Turkish M&A market has remained strong over the last two years. Foreign direct investments were and still are welcomed and encouraged in Turkey and Turkish Foreign Direct Investment Law underlines the general principle of collaboration between Turkish and foreign investors.

Nonetheless, there are some restrictions and regulations that investors and target companies must be mindful of especially when considering the following factors:

Changing regulations

Practices and trends

New cases and decisions

Data privacy regulations and application

The effects of Covid-19

Expanding competition law practices

Recent incentives to foreign investors

During this webinar Solak&Partners Law Firm's lawyers will share their tips and experiences, latest updates on the Turkish M&A landscape and their predictions for 2022.

