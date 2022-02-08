Despite the uncertainties and economic instability the Covid-19 crisis brought to many sectors, the Turkish M&A market has remained strong over the last two years. Foreign direct investments were and still are welcomed and encouraged in Turkey and Turkish Foreign Direct Investment Law underlines the general principle of collaboration between Turkish and foreign investors.
Nonetheless, there are some restrictions and regulations that investors and target companies must be mindful of especially when considering the following factors:
- Changing regulations
- Practices and trends
- New cases and decisions
- Data privacy regulations and application
- The effects of Covid-19
- Expanding competition law practices
- Recent incentives to foreign investors
During this webinar Solak&Partners Law Firm's lawyers will share their tips and experiences, latest updates on the Turkish M&A landscape and their predictions for 2022.
