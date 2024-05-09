The General Communiqué on the Tax Procedure Law (Row No: 560) entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette dated April 30, 2024, numbered 32532.

In the first provisional corporate income tax period of 2024, it was decided within the scope of Tax Procedure Law Communiqué No. 560 regarding not to apply inflation adjustment and not to submit the balance sheet attached to the tax return.

Taxpayers who are engaged in the continuous purchase, sale and production of processed gold, silver will continue to make inflation adjustments, including the first provisional corporate tax period of the 2024 accounting period, as they are required to make inflation adjustments regardless of whether the inflation adjustment conditions are met.

The Communiqué entered into force on the date of its publication.

You can access relevant Official Gazette from here. (In Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.