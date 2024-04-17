Turkey:
BDO Türkiye'nin Deneyimli Kalemleri Tarafından Hazırlanan Yayınları Bir Araya Getirdiğimiz "BDO Denet Aylık Bülten" In 2024/ Nisan Sayısı Yayınlandı!
17 April 2024
BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Vergi Bölümü Ortaklarımızdan Dursun KÜÇÜKASLAN'ın
genel bakış niteliğindeki değerlendirmesinin de
yer aldığı son bir ayda yaşanan önemli
birçok güncel mali gelişmeyi bir arada
bulabileceğiniz "BDO Denet Aylık Bülten"
in 2024/Nisan sayısını incelemek için tıklayınız.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
All Change For Non-doms
Lubbock Fine
Although there had been speculation in the run up to the Spring Budget that the Chancellor was set to steal Labour's proposals to 'abolish non-dom status', the actual announcements from Jeremy Hunt...