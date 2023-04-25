Turkey:
2023 Yılı Birinci Geçici Vergi Döneminde Uygulanacak Yeniden Değerleme Oranı % 8,77 (Yüzde Sekiz Virgül Yetmişyedi) Olarak Tespit Edilmiştir
Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nca
yayınlanan 05.04.2023 tarihli ve 62 No.lu 5520
sayılı Kurumlar Vergisi Kanunu Sirküleri ile, 2023
yılı birinci geçici vergi döneminde
uygulanacak yeniden değerleme oranı % 8,77
(yüzde sekiz virgül yetmişyedi)
olarak tespit edilmiştir.
Bilgilerinize sunulur.
