Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nca yayınlanan 05.04.2023 tarihli ve 62 No.lu 5520 sayılı Kurumlar Vergisi Kanunu Sirküleri ile, 2023 yılı birinci geçici vergi döneminde uygulanacak yeniden değerleme oranı % 8,77 (yüzde sekiz virgül yetmişyedi)  olarak tespit edilmiştir.

Bilgilerinize sunulur.

