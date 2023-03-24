With the 27th paragraph of Article 10 of "The Law No. 7440 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables and the Amendment of Certain Laws" published in the Official Gazette No. 32130 on March 12, 2023, additional tax liability has been imposed on corporate taxpayers.

For taxpayers, who are assigned a special accounting period, this tax will be applied by indicating them in the tax returns required for the accounting period ending in 2023.

Mentioned tax cannot be taken into account as expense and discount and cannot be deducted from any tax.

This tax will not be calculated over the exempted and discounted earnings of micro and small businesses, which are defined within the scope of Article 407 of the Presidential Decree on the Presidential Organization dated July 10, 2018 and numbered 1, obtained from technology development zones, R&D and design centers.

As of February 6, 2023, corporate taxpayers in Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elâzığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa provinces and in Gürün District of Sivas Province are exempted from additional taxation.

Details regarding the subject can be accessed from here (In Turkish).