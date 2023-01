ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Cyprus Introduced New Transfer Pricing Rules And Reporting Obligations AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC Bringing Cypriot Income Tax Law in line with the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations and within the framework of Action 13 of the BEPS action plan.

VAT In The Digital Age: European Commission Proposes New EU VAT Measures WH Partners Entitled ‘VAT in the Digital Age', the primary intention of this proposal is to modernise the VAT system to make it more appropriate for the digital age, whilst also curbing situations...

IRS Issues Final Regulations Extending Aca Information Reporting Deadlines, Clarifies Additional ACA Issues McDermott Will & Emery On December 15, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) finalized regulations regarding Information Reporting of Health Insurance Coverage and Other Issues Under Internal Revenue Code (Code)...

CJEU Ruling Of 8 December 2022: The Obligation Of Lawyers To Notify Other Intermediaries Pursuant To DAC6 Rules Infringes EU Primary Law ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme In a judgment dated 8 December 2022 (Case C-694/20), the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") ruled that the obligation imposed on lawyers...

EU Reaches Preliminary Agreement On The Pillar 2 Directive: Large Multinational Groups Of Companies To Pay A Minimum Tax Rate WH Partners On the 12th of December 2022, European Member States came to a landmark agreement on the implementation of Pillar II.