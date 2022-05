ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Taxation Of Trusts In Germany: New Guidelines For Transparency And The Gift Taxation Of Distributions POELLATH Recent decisions by the German Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) on matters of Inheritance and Gift Tax (IGT) with regard to foreign trusts resolved some previous ambiguities about the Gift Tax treatment of trusts in Germany.

Cum-Ex Trading Scheme Explained Rahman Ravelli Solicitors All aspects of Cum-Ex are detailed in Rahman Ravelli's newly-published, in-depth guide to the share-selling practice.

Update To The EU List Of Non-cooperative Jurisdictions KPMG in Cyprus On 3 March 2022, the updated EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes came into effect with its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Updated EU List Of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions 2022 Nicholas Ktenas & Co Ltd The updated EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions 2022 for tax purposes took effect on the 3rd of March 2022, with its publication in the European Union's Official Journal.

Updated Rules For VAT Rates KPMG in Cyprus On 5th April 2022 the European Council formally adopted Council Directive (EU) 2022/542 which introduces reforms to currently applicable VAT rates.