With the Capital Markets Board's (“CMB”) decision published in the bulletin dated June 23, 2022 and numbered 2022/32, the companies whose shares are traded in the Main Market, Star Market and Sub-Market of Borsa Istanbul are required to use the Sustainability Report template (“Report Template”) for reporting and disclosures to be made for the year 2022 in relation to the compliance with sustainability principles.

Under the Report Template, evaluations with respect to the companies' environmental, social and corporate governance policies and the companies' compliance with various criterion are made, including identification of Key Performance Indicators, the companies' relationships with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, use of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, carbon pricing and carbon credits within the scope of these policies.

In this context, the compliance with sustainability principles, which is implemented on a voluntary basis, is required to be reported by using the Report Template within the reporting period of the annual financial reports and in any case at least three weeks prior to the date of the general assembly meeting. The inclusion of the Report Template in the companies' annual reports is not mandated by the CMB and left to the discretion of the companies.

