Cetinkaya is delighted to announce that the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Turkey/Uluslararasi Suistimal Inceleme Uzmanlari Dernegi (USIUD) has appointed Orcun Cetinkaya to their board of directors.

The ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. The association reduces business fraud worldwide and inspires public confidence in the integrity and objectivity of the profession.

Orcun, who also specializes in crisis management, commercial litigation, and arbitration, has particular experience in fraud and financial crime and is recognized as a leading practitioner in the field.

He was appointed to the ACFE board at the association's General Assembly held on Saturday, July 10 at The Marmara Taksim Hotel.

