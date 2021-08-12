Turkey:
The Association Of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Appoints Orcun Cetinkaya To Their Board Of Directors
Cetinkaya is delighted to announce that the Association of
Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Turkey/Uluslararasi Suistimal
Inceleme Uzmanlari Dernegi (USIUD) has appointed Orcun Cetinkaya to their board of
directors.
The ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and
premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. The
association reduces business fraud worldwide and inspires public
confidence in the integrity and objectivity of the profession.
Orcun, who also specializes in crisis management, commercial
litigation, and arbitration, has particular experience in fraud and
financial crime and is recognized as a leading practitioner in the
field.
He was appointed to the ACFE board at the association's
General Assembly held on Saturday, July 10 at The Marmara Taksim
Hotel.
