The standard M&A deal usually commences with the formalisation and signing of a letter of intent and a non-disclosure agreement. Following this, a data room is assembled in alignment with the buyer's due diligence checklist. Concurrently, negotiations on transaction documents ensue, driven by insights gained through the due diligence process. For the buyer, the primary aim of due diligence is to evaluate the risks and liabilities associated with the target company and the envisaged M&A deal, facilitating a well-structured deal and risk mitigation.

Legal, tax, and financial due diligence are typically undertaken by the buyer, with variations based on the target's sector and the nature of the transaction. Virtual data rooms are the contemporary norm for due diligence, supplemented, if necessary, by on-site technical due diligence based on the target's industry or business requirements.

In this article, we will examine the legal due diligence phase of the M&A process.

Scope of Legal Due Diligence

The extent of legal due diligence hinges on the industry and activities of the target. Crafting a due diligence checklist that considers these factors is crucial to ensure relevant questions are posed for the target company, saving time, and fostering a professional working environment for all involved parties.

Legal due diligence usually covers the following key elements:

Corporate:

Copy of the articles of association

Extracts from the trade register

Copy of the share ledger

Copies of board resolutions and the minutes of the general assembly

Contracts:

Copies of contracts with key customers

Copies of distribution agreements

Copies of supply agreements

Finance:

Copies of loan agreements

Copies of security agreements such as mortgages or pledges

Copies of guarantees

Immovable properties:

Copies of title deeds of the target company

List of encumbrances over the immovable properties

Copies of lease agreements

Copies of construction and use permits

Employment:

Copies of employment agreements

Information regarding the total number of employees

Evidence of payment of social security contributions

Potential employment-related liabilities

Licences and Regulatory Compliance:

Copies of the licences and permits required for the relevant sector

Identification of missing licenses or permits

Related-Party Transactions:

Details of commercial transactions between the target company and related parties, such as shareholders and board members

Intellectual Property:

Copies of records of registered intellectual property rights, such as patents and trademarks

Copies of licence agreements

Litigation:

Information on pending or threatened litigation relating to the target company

Scope Expansion of Due Diligence

Incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects in due diligence has gained prominence globally. The scope regarding these matters depends on the industry and operations of the target company.

For instance, if the target company has factories or power plants, the scope must include questions such as whether the target company:

Has all the necessary permits to operate such factories or power plants and is in compliance with environmental regulations

Has ever been subject to a complaint or penalty due to environmental matters

Has corporate policies on the protection of the environment and the reduction of pollution and waste

Publishes sustainability reports

Acts responsibly more generally

The scope in relation to social and governance matters may include, among other things:

Compliance with good labour practices (i.e., working hours, health, and safety)

Compliance with laws on data protection and privacy of employees

Relationships with the community

Diversity both among employees and in the composition of the board of directors

Corporate transparency

Compliance with Personal Data Protection

Given the likelihood of personal data being disclosed during due diligence, adherence to data protection laws is imperative. To ensure compliance:

Only data that is strictly necessary for the due diligence

Ensure data subjects are aware that their data will be disclosed to the potential buyer and its advisors, and obtain their consents when required by applicable legislation

The non-disclosure agreement between the parties must contain provisions regarding personal data protection

Due Diligence Report

Following due diligence, the buyer's legal advisors prepare a comprehensive due diligence report. The specifics of the deliverables expected by the buyer should be defined in advance. While some buyers prefer detailed reports, many lean towards executive summaries focusing on key points impacting value, purchase price, liability, or future activities of the target.

