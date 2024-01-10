Turkey:
Tübitak 1501-Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek Programı Ve 1507-Kobi Ar-Ge Başlangıç Destek Programı 2024-1. Çağrıları Açıldı
TÜBİTAK tarafından KOBİ'lere özel
olarak sunulmakta olan TÜBİTAK 1501-Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek
Programı ve TÜBİTAK 1507-KOBİ Ar-Ge
Başlangıç Destek Programı 2024-1.
Çağrıları 02.01.2024 tarihinde
başvurulara açılmıştır.
TÜBİTAK 1501 Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek Programı:
Proje Bütçesi: Üst
sınır bulunmamaktadır.
Proje Destek Süresi: Üst
sınır 24 aydır.
1501 Programının çağrı
takvimi:
- Çağrı Açılış Tarihi:
02.01.2024
- Ön Kayıt Başvurusu İçin Son Tarih:
13.03.2024
- Çağrı Kapanış Tarihi:
15.03.2024
TÜBİTAK 1507 Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek
Programı:
Proje Bütçesi: En
fazla 2.400.000 TL
Proje Destek Süresi: Üst
sınır 18 aydır.
1507 Programının çağrı
takvimi:
- Çağrı Açılış Tarihi:
02.01.2024
- Kuruluş Bazlı Ön Kayıt Başvurusu
İçin Son Tarih: 06.03.2024
- Çağrı Kapanış Tarihi:
08.03.2024
