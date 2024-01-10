TÜBİTAK tarafından KOBİ'lere özel olarak sunulmakta olan TÜBİTAK 1501-Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek Programı ve TÜBİTAK 1507-KOBİ Ar-Ge Başlangıç Destek Programı 2024-1. Çağrıları 02.01.2024 tarihinde başvurulara açılmıştır.

TÜBİTAK 1501 Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek Programı:

Proje Bütçesi: Üst sınır bulunmamaktadır.

Proje Destek Süresi: Üst sınır 24 aydır.

1501 Programının çağrı takvimi:

  • Çağrı Açılış Tarihi: 02.01.2024
  • Ön Kayıt Başvurusu İçin Son Tarih: 13.03.2024
  • Çağrı Kapanış Tarihi: 15.03.2024

TÜBİTAK 1507 Sanayi Ar-Ge Destek Programı:

Proje Bütçesi: En fazla 2.400.000 TL

Proje Destek Süresi: Üst sınır 18 aydır.

1507 Programının çağrı takvimi:

  • Çağrı Açılış Tarihi: 02.01.2024
  • Kuruluş Bazlı Ön Kayıt Başvurusu İçin Son Tarih: 06.03.2024
  • Çağrı Kapanış Tarihi: 08.03.2024

