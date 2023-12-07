ARTICLE

Turkey: Newsletter On The Increase In The Minimum Share Capital Amounts For Joint Stock And Limited Liability Companies

The minimum share capital required for the incorporation of joint stock companies and limited liability companies has been increased by the Presidential Decree dated 24.11.2023, numbered 7887 and published in the Official Gazette dated 25.11.2023 and numbered 32380 ("Decree").

The Decree increased the minimum amounts as follows:

For Joint Stock Companies , the minimum share capital amount has been increased from TRY 50,000 to TRY 250.000 ,

, the minimum share capital amount has been increased from TRY 50,000 to , For Non-public Joint Stock Companies that have adopted the registered capital system, the minimum share capital amounthasbeen increased fromTRY 100,000 to TRY 500.000 ,

the minimum share capital amounthasbeen increased fromTRY 100,000 to , For Limited Liability Companies, the minimum share capital amount has been increased from TRY 10,000 to TRY 50.000.

This Decree will enter into force on 01.01.2024. From this date onwards, the limited liability companies and joint stock companies to be established will be subject to these amounts as the initial share capital required for the incorporation.

The Ministry of Trade's announcement (in Turkish) is available at the below link:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7134482523060908032/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.