According to the Article 2 of Industrial Registry Law No. 6948 (In Turkish), industrial businesses must be registered to industrial registry and receive a registration certificate. Companies, which have industrial registry certificate, are required to declare their "Annual Operating Statements" including the information that belongs to preceding year within the first four months of every year.

Annual Operating Statements must be submitted through The Ministry of Industry and Technology's website www.sanayi.gov.tr, from the section "Industrial Registry Information System", which can be found under the "E-Services" menu. Companies, which have industrial registry certificate, must submit the declaration of "Annual Operating Statement" that belongs to 2022 period digitally until May 2, 2023 at the latest in order not to face any penal sanctions. Within this scope, businesses that do not fulfil the mentioned liability will be imposed an administrative fine of 5,252.00 TRY within the scope of the limits determined for 2023.

