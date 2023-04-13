ARTICLE

As announced on 23 September 2022, the government will legislate in Spring Finance Bill 2023 on changes to the CSOP rules. Qualifying companies will be able to issue up to £60,000 of CSOP options to employees, double the current £30,000 limit. The 'worth having' restriction on share classes within CSOP will be removed, better aligning the scheme rules with the rules in the Enterprise Management Incentive scheme and widening access to CSOP for growth companies. The changes will take effect from 6 April 2023.

