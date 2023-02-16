01 Principal Decision on IPOs by the Turkish Capital Markets Board

Certain rules and requirements for the initial public offerings of non-public companies have been determined by the principal decision issued by the Board. Changes to the determination of institutional investors and an increase of the threshold for the sale method in initial public offerings are among the highlights of the decision. You can find our article for detailed information on this decision here.

02 New Monetary Thresholds for Public Offerings

With the decision numbered 77/1900 (published in the bulletin numbered 2022/74 dated 30 December 2022), the threshold amounts regulated in Turkish capital market legislation has been re-evaluated for the year 2023. Some of these new thresholds include the conditions that companies must meet for initial public offerings. You can find our article for detailed information here.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.