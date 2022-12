ARTICLE

EU Standard Contractual Clauses Need Replacing By December 27, 2022 Goodwin Procter LLP On June 4, 2021, the European Commission (the "EC") abolished the old Standard Contractual Clauses (the "Old SCCs") and published a new more flexible set of clauses (the "New SCCs") for companies...

Human Rights And The Environment – EU Council Responds To The Draft Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive Mayer Brown On 30 November 2022, the Council of the European Union (the "Council") adopted its negotiating position on the European Commission's proposal for a corporate sustainability...

REVIEW OF THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA AT BFU: How To Obtain The Status Of The Eligible Employer In Cyprus For Foreign Interest Companies Valid From 12/12/2022 Areti Charidemou & Associates LLC On 30/11/2022, the Council of Ministers approved the Amendment of the Policy for the Registration of Companies in the Register of Foreign Interest Companies.

The End Of The Unrestricted Access To The Luxembourg Register Of Beneficial Owners – ECJ Joined Cases C‑37/20 And C‑601/20 Chevalier & Sciales Following a decision of the European Court of Justice, access to the Luxembourg register of beneficial owners by the general public was suspended on 22 November 2022.

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive At A Glance Guide (December 2022) Matheson All large companies governed by the law of, or established in, an EU member state and all EU stock exchange-listed companies (excluding micro-companies).