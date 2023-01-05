ARTICLE

The list of WSpark'22' “The Spark That Makes A Difference”, which was determined by the special jury that our Founding Manager Att. Dr. Çiğdem Ayözger Öngün also included, has been announced.

50 young women that are the symbol of change and dynamism, met on the WSpark'22 “Spark that Makes a Difference” list.

In the research, which was applied by more than 100 women under the age of 40 working in banks, financial technology companies, insurance companies, payment institutions and companies that develop joint projects with these institutions, 50 women were eligible to be included in this year's list.

