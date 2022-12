ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

CJEU Strikes Down Public Access To Beneficial Ownership Registers Ropes & Gray As pressures grow on governments around the world to increase corporate transparency and disclosure, beneficial ownership registers have come to play an important role in combatting money laundering...

The Legal Right To Be Boring Walkers As we break into Christmas party season, no doubt your inbox will be flooded with the familiar dos and don'ts of Christmas parties that are usually trotted out this time of year.

Can A Sole Director Run A Company? The Quandary Of Hashmi v Lorimer-Wing [2022] Quastels Two recent first instance decisions have thrown into doubt whether or not a sole director of a company can make decisions and/or whether a single director can effectively act if, in the past...

7 Steps To Develop & Implement A Strong ESG Strategy Vendigital While it's always been important, ESG has shot up the ranks as a top concern for businesses in recent years.

Court Of Appeal Guidance On Good Faith Obligations In Shareholders' Agreements Cooley LLP In its judgment in Re Compound Photonic Group Ltd[1], the Court of Appeal has given helpful guidance on the scope of good faith obligations in a shareholders' agreement.