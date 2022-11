ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

Directors' Duties – KPMG Fined £14.4 Million Over Carillion Audits Quastels KPMG, one of the world's largest and most prestigious accounting firms was fined £14.4 million after an investigation showed that former staff forged documents and misled the ...

Trust Registration Service — To Register Or Not To Register? That Is The Question Weightmans New regulations mean that the TRS has been extended to non-taxable trusts.

The Importance Of Making Your Contract Watertight Giambrone & Partners A contract should clearly define the terms of the contract and the expectations and obligations involved in the transaction for both parties.

Shhhhhh...from Greenwashing To Greenhushing Norton Rose Fulbright Another day, another new ESG term. "Green hushing" is the latest expression, describing the trend of companies choosing not to publicise their green ambitions in order to avoid scrutiny/greenwashing claims.

Avoiding Termination - Is It Possible? Barton Legal Sometimes a long-term contract cannot be terminated, even where there are good reasons for doing so. This is because termination may not offer the best value for money.