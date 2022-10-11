The Regulation on "Electronic Notification by the Social Security Institution" has entered into force on 01.10.2022 with the Official Gazette dated 24.9.2021 and numbered 31608 (In Turkish).

Within the scope of the relevant regulation, SSI has started to send e-Notification as of 09.02.2022 in Eskişehir, as of 04.04.2022 in Bursa, Konya and Gaziantep provinces, and as of 01.09.2022 in Ankara province.

With the implementation of the Electronic Notification application, the documents required to be notified by the SSI Central Organization/Provincial Social Security Offices, are signed electronically and sent to the electronic notification address of the companies.

With the SSI Announcement dated 07.10.2022, SSI announced that the electronic notifications will be sent to the companies / individuals who have already applied and will apply for e-notification in Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Hatay, İstanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van provinces as of 07.10.2022 in order to expand the scope of the e-notification system.

In the aforementioned pilot provinces, notifications will continue to be made in the old way, in accordance with the statementsof the Law No. 7201 and 6183 (In Turkish).

You can find our article, which contains details on the subject and was previously published on our website here.

You can reach the relevant SSI Announcement here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.