Turkey:
Setting Up Operations In Turkey
April 2022 – Today's uncertainties at
the European Union's eastern border have left companies
questioning the safety of their people and the continuity of their
operations in that part of the world. Businesses in the IT and BPO
sectors that had found talent and growth opportunities in countries
such as Ukraine and Moldova are now rethinking their strategy and
options to move operations across the border, either temporarily or
permanently.
Our team in Istanbul has prepared a quick overview of the most
important aspects that you need to consider if you decide to move
your operations to Turkey.
Download and read here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
