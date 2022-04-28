ARTICLE

According to the 2nd Article of Industrial Registry Law No. 6948 (In Turkish), industrial businesses must be registered to industrial registry and receive a registration certificate.

Companies, which have industrial registry certificate, are required to declare their "Annual Operating Statements" within the first four months of every year.

Annual operating statements shall be submitted on The Ministry of Industry and Technology's website www.sanayi.gov.tr (In Turkish), from the section "Industrial Registry Information System", which can be found under the "E-Services" menu.