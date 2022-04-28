According to the 2nd Article of Industrial Registry Law No. 6948 (In Turkish), industrial businesses must be registered to industrial registry and receive a registration certificate.
Companies, which have industrial registry certificate, are required to declare their "Annual Operating Statements" within the first four months of every year.
Annual operating statements shall be submitted on The Ministry of Industry and Technology's website www.sanayi.gov.tr (In Turkish), from the section "Industrial Registry Information System", which can be found under the "E-Services" menu.
Companies, which have industrial registry certificate, must submit declaration of 2021 "Annual Operating Statement" digitally until 05.05.2022 at the latest to avoid penal sanctions.
Within this scope, businesses that do not fulfil the mentioned liability will be imposed an administrative fine of 2,356.00 TRY as per the limits determined for 2022.
