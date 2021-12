ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

A Heavy Blow: U.K. Supreme Court Decision In Crown Prosecution Service v. Aquila Advisory Ltd Armstrong Teasdale This past week, the Supreme Court ruled in Crown Prosecution Service v. Aquila Advisory Ltd that

Liquidated Damages: A Round Up Fenwick Elliott LLP The recent TCC case of Eco World – Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company Limited v Dobler UK Limited and the Supreme Court case of Triple Point Technology, Inc v PTT Public Company Ltd...

3 Minutes On Confidentiality Agreements Or NDAs (Video) Arendt & Medernach Confidentiality agreements, also called non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), are instruments for communicating information to a certain party while prohibiting them from revealing it to anyone else.

Triple Point: More Than Simply ‘Liquidated Damages' Fenwick Elliott LLP The Supreme Court judgment in Triple Point has perhaps received the most coverage in relation to the findings concerning liquidated damages.

The Final Word On Lawful Act Duress? Gatehouse Chambers This article, written by the counsel team who succeeded before the Supreme Court (Nigel Jones QC and Tom Bell), discusses the recent key decision of the Supreme Court in Times Travel (UK)...