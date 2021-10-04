ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CETINKAYA is proud to co-author a recently published white paper titled "FCPA for Turkish Companies" together with experts from Michelman & Robinson, LLP. The report is a resource guide to understanding the FCPA, how it is enforced, and compliance best practices. This comprehensive resource guide to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and its application in Turkey will be front and center at the Second Annual Turkish Conference on the FCPA taking place on October 5,2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosporus.

You can read the white paper here.

With special thanks to Bradley Henry, Kemal Altuğ Özgün, Mehmet Baysan, Orcun Cetinkaya, Christine Connell, CPA, CFF, CFE , Burcu Seven , Kathleen Shannon, Emre Dirik, Ayşe Gönen Anaeli, Ece Mert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.