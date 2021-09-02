ARTICLE

Changes in the Business Line Regulation have been published in the Official Gazette numbered 31585 and dated 01.09.2021.

The changes can be summarized as below:

The line with the name "call centers which perform under communication business line" on Attachment-1 on the communication business line table has been abolished. And the line with the name "the activities of call centers" with code 82.20 has been added.

The line with the name "trustee activities" with the code 66.19.07 on the Bank, Finance and Insurance Business Line Table under Attachment-1 has been abolished.

The line with the code 82.20 on the Commercial, Office, Education and Fine Arts Table under Attachment-1 has been abolished.

You can reach the Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)

