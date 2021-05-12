In the SSI General Letter dated 05.05.2021 and numbered 24730873, it was explained that the information that should always be up-to-date such as the manager, partner and address of the companies in the SSI workplace file registration is closed to the user login and the relevant data will be taken from the MERSIS system.

It was required for the users conducting the SSI workplace registration to submit the company data fully and correctly via "Workplace Registration Application" in the e-government system.

The information submitted during the initial registration had been kept unless a notification for change and revision was provided to SSI Directorates.

It has been ensured that the manager, partner and address information of the legal private workplaces are taken from the Central Registry System (MERSIS) to process the data belonging to the companies accurately and to keep SSI records up-to-date.

The legal private workplaces to be evaluated within the scope are as follows;

Joint Stock Companies

Limited Liability Companies

Collective Companies

Commandite Companies

Joint Stock Partnerships

Cooperatives

The processes to be carried out within the scope of the SSI General Letter will be carried out in 3 PHASES.

PHASE-1: The internet screen where the company data is submitted by the users will be closed, but the system will be open to the intervention of the institutions for a period so that corrections can be made by the institution.

PHASE-2: Company registration information on institution records will be automatically updated in accordance with MERSIS records. Updates will be conducted in pilot cities.

PHASE-3: The information in the SSI system will be automatically updated to all the registered companies in Turkey via MERSIS records.

Employers will be required to control the information and have the necessary revisions conducted in the MERSIS system.

