In the culture and art periodical Zitlar Mecmuasi, ceramic artist and art historian (BA, MA Hacettepe University) Ms.Özgür Ceren Can interview the founding partner of our Office, N.Berkay KIRCI, on artworks in the public domain and intellectual property protection.

In the interview, the concept of work in the sense of the 5846 numbered Copyright Act, the nature of the works in the public domain, the proprietorship on these works, the rights of the proprietor of the work, the measures that the proprietor may take in case of infringement and other related issues were tried to be explained.

The interview is in Turkish and can be accessed at the link below:

https://zitlarmecmuasi.com/sanat-sokaga-ciktiginda-her-turlu-saldiriya-acik-midir-kamusal-sanatin-hukuki-haklari/

