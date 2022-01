ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey

Due Diligence Issues When Acquiring A Company | Part 1: Intellectual Property (Video) WH Partners Quite simply, due diligence entails getting to know as deeply as necessary the affairs of a business, frequently this is done with the assistance of your professional advisors, and importantly with the input of the...

A New Concept Of Intellectual Property: What Is Image Rights? Kilinc Law & Consulting Image Rights, also known as right of publicity, refers to a person's characteristic features such as name, figure, impression, likeness, images, name, voice, gestures, slogan or signature

E-Mail Read Status Indication: Non-Technical Bardehle Pagenberg This decision relates to a European patent application that concerns displaying e-mail messages with E-mail read status indication.

Trade Secrets Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP Any commercially valuable information may be protected as a trade secret.

No Pulp, No Fiction - NFTs And Contracts Marks & Clerk A few weeks ago we reported on a dispute involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs) associated with stormtrooper helmets from the Star Wars franchise.