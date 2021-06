ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey

The Difference Between Trade Marks, Patents, Copyright And Designs Dehns The term intellectual property (IP) refers to a variety of different types of legal rights.

Machine Learning And Patents – A Guide For Patent Attorneys In Chemistry And Life Sciences Gill Jennings & Every Machine learning and artificial intelligence have gained an explosion of attention in recent years as a tool that can be deployed against a wide variety of problems.

High Court Assess Damages In Eminem Copyright Infringement Case Wiggin Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as "Eminem", became very famous after the release of his second album in 1999.

Tokenized Copyrights: Linking An NFT To A Copyright Licence Schoenherr Attorneys at Law In our last report on the NFT self-experiment "Formulating a smart contract and minting an NFT", we looked at what data is packed in a freshly minted NFT.

European Union Intellectual Property Office Launches Europe's First Ever Blockchain Platform For Secure Delivery In Real Time Of IP Rights Information Moroglu Arseven On 27 April 2021, the European Union Intellectual Property Office announced the launch of Europe's first ever blockchain platform for secure delivery in real time of IP rights documentation.