ARTICLE Limited Şirket Birleşme Sözleşmeleri Ve Sözleşme Örnekleri Sa Solmaz Law and Consultancy Firm More Contributor Our Law Firm, SOLMAZ Law & Consultancy, established in Istanbul committed to providing high-quality legal services both in international and domestic practices including international commercial law; such as company, commercial law, construction law, international commercial law, real estate law and foreign investment law etc. Also, our Law Firm, provides services covering a wide array of legal assistance to large domestic and foreign corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, institutions, state administration and local government legal persons as well as individuals. Limited şirket birleşme süreçleriyle ilgili aklınıza takılan hukuksal soru ve sorunlarınız için Solmaz Hukuk ve Danışmanlık ekibinden yardım isteyebilirsiniz

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.