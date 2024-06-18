Bulletin On The Amendments To The Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102

Provisional Article 15 – 1. Joint stock companies and limited liability companies whose capital is below the minimum capital amount shall increase their capital to the amounts stipulated in Articles 332 and 580 until 31/12/2026, otherwise they shall be deemed to have dissolved. Non-public joint stock companies which have adopted the registered capital system and whose issued capital is at least two hundred and fifty thousand Turkish Liras shall be deemed to have exited from this system unless they increase their initial capital and issued capital to five hundred thousand Turkish Liras by the said date. 2. In the general assembly meetings to be held for the increase of capital to the amounts stipulated in Articles 332 and 580, no meeting quorum is required, resolutions are adopted by the majority of the votes present at the meeting and no privileges are exercised against such resolutions. 3. The Ministry of Trade may extend the period specified in the first paragraph for a maximum of two times for one year each.