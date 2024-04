ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

Increasing Control Puts Additional Pressure On Small And Medium-Sized Mergers Castren & Snellman Attorneys The merger market has witnessed ever tighter regulation and control in recent years. The new, lower turnover thresholds under the Finnish Competition...

Liquidation vs Strike Off For Cyprus Companies McMillan Woods There are two ways to close a Cyprus Company. The question that often arises is how a company can be dissolved or be "killed". We have the "strike-off" and the "liquidation" process.

A New Approach To Jurisdictional Disputes: The High Court's Decision In Dhan Kumar Limbu & Others V Dyson Technology Limited And Others Travers Smith LLP We will await any further guidance on the approach to jurisdiction that may be provided by the Court of Appeal, should the Claimants' application for permission to appeal be granted...

Company Law And M&A - Insights For In-house Counsel | Spring 2024 Travers Smith LLP As we reported last autumn, all UK business organisations will be impacted by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 ...

High Court Grants Declaration Confirming Exclusive Jurisdiction Of The English Courts In Order To Assist Indian Court To Determine It Did Not Have Jurisdiction Herbert Smith Freehills The English High Court has granted limited declaratory relief confirming the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts under the jurisdiction provisions of certain counter-guarantees...