This Regulation covers the principles regarding the support programmes established by KOSGEB for enterprises and entrepreneurs, technology centres, consultancy centres, institutes and stakeholder organisations operating to ensure the development of enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The KOSGEB Support Programs Regulation ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated January 13, 2024 and numbered 32428 has repealed the KOSGEB Support Programs Regulation ("Repealed Regulation") (In Turkish) published in the Official Gazette dated June 15, 2010 and numbered 27612.

Thus, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 11 of the newly published regulation, it is regulated that if a reference is made to the KOSGEB Support Programs Regulation in any legislation, it will be deemed to have been made to this regulation.

The relevant Regulation will enter into force on the date of publication and you can access the relevant regulation here. (In Turkish)

