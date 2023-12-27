Pursuant to Article 1524 of the Turkish Commercial Code (the "TCC"), joint stock and limited liability companies that are subject to independent audit (for detailed information on which companies are subject to independent audit please click here to access our article on the subject) are required to open a website within 3 months following the date of their incorporations in the trade registry or the date of entry into force of this obligation, and to devote a certain portion of this website to the publication of announcements required by law. The procedures and principles regarding this obligation are regulated by the Regulation on the Websites to be opened by Equity Companies dated 31 May 2013 and numbered 28663 (the "Regulation").

The Regulation also stipulates that the website must be registered with the relevant trade registry. According to the TCC and the Regulation, the content that must be included in the websites is divided into two groups as (i) content that must be published continuously and (ii) content that must be published for at least 6 months.

The MERSIS number, trade name, head office, amount of committed and paid capital, board of directors or managers and auditors of the company can be given as examples of the contents that must be published continuously. If there is a change in these contents, the new version of the contents must be published on the website on the date of the change.

The merger agreement, merger report, annual activity reports, spin-off agreement or plan, spin-off report, financial statements of the last three years, announcement regarding call to the general assembly, cancellation or nullity lawsuit filed against the general assembly resolutions, amendments to the articles of association, reasons for capital decrease and announcements to be made to creditors, sole shareholding, persons authorized to represent the companies and internal directive containing the working procedures and principles of the general assembly in joint stock companies can be given as examples of the contents that must be published for at least 6 months. When and for how long these contents will be published are regulated separately in the relevant articles of the Regulation.

In the event that the companies under the obligation to open and register a website fail to comply with the aforementioned obligations, this will constitute a ground for cancellation of the resolutions not published on the website. In addition, all consequences of the breach of the law will arise and the directors and members of the board of directors who are at fault will be liable. In this context, pursuant to Article 562/12 of the TCC, the members of the board of directors of companies that fail to open a website will be punished with a judicial fine from one hundred days to three hundred days, and those who fail to duly place the content required to be placed on the website pursuant as per the same article will be punished with a judicial fine up to one hundred days.

Although we have not currently encountered any situation regarding the strict supervision of the obligations imposed on joint stock and limited liability companies subject to independent audit regarding the websites, in light of the above-mentioned regulations and in order to avoid any sanctions, it is important for joint stock and limited liability companies subject to independent audit to open a website, to register their websites before the trade registry directorate and to publish the content determined by the TCC and the Regulation on the website at the specified time and for the specified period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.