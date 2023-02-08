Turkey:
New Regulations On Electronic Commerce Intermediary Service Providers And Service Providers
08 February 2023
Kolcuoglu Demirkan Kocakli Attorneys at Law
On 29 December 2022, the Regulation on Electronic Commerce
Intermediary Service Providers and Electronic Commerce Service
Providers (the "Regulation") was
published. With the Regulation, the Regulation on Service Providers
and Intermediary Service Providers in Electronic Commerce published
in 2015 (the "Former Regulation") was
abolished. In addition, new definitions introduced by the Law
Amending the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce (the
"Amendment Law")1 published
in July 2022, and the below explained additional liabilities of
electronic commerce intermediary service providers
("ECISP") and electronic commerce
service providers ("ECSP"), that are
divided into three categories as medium, large and very large scale
according to the net transaction volume and number of transactions,
are regulated under the Regulation in detail.
Intermediary Contract
The Regulation introduces provisions regarding the minimum
elements of intermediary contracts that determine the conditions of
the commercial relationships between ECISP and ECSP, conditions of
amending intermediary contracts by ECISP, and conditions for the
restriction, suspension and termination of intermediary services.
According to the Regulation, intermediary contracts concluded
before 1 January 2023 and not amended to be compliant with the
Regulation within six months, will become invalid.
Obligations
The Regulation elaborates obligations of ECSP and ECISP set
forth under the Amendment Law and introduces new obligations:
|Obligation
|Transition Period
|OBLIGATIONS OF ECSP AND
ECISP
|General
Obligations
|
- Not engaging in marketing and promotion activities in online
search engines by using the registered trademarks of persons who
are not part of the economic integrity of ECISPs or ECSPs, which
constitute the main element of their domain names registered with
ECIS, without obtaining prior written or electronic affirmative
consent of ECISPs or ECSPs.
|Beginning from 1 January 2023
|Obligations of Medium, Large
and Very Large Scale ECSP and ECISP
|
- Notifying the Ministry of Commerce of (i)
shareholders' share transfers or acquisitions (except for the
shares registered in the stock exchange) amounting to 5% or its
multiples within 1 month from the date of registry of the transfer
which adds up to such rates in the share ledger, and
(ii) incorporation of a company, share
acquisitions and transfers, within one month from the registration
of the incorporation by the trade registry, or in case of share
transfers, from the date of registry of the transfer in the share
ledger
|Beginning from 1 January 2023
|
- Having the authorized independent auditor conduct an audit for
the previous calendar year and submitting the audit report to the
Ministry of Commerce in April each year
|
- Obtaining an electronic commerce license from the Ministry of
Commerce and renewing this license annually by paying the license
fee determined according to the Amendment Law and the Regulation,
in case the transaction number is over 100,000 excluding the
cancellations and refunds
|Beginning from 1 January 2025
|Obligations of Large and Very
Large Scale ECSP AND ECISP
|
- Not spending more than 2% of TRY 30 billion of the net
transaction volume (after applying the 12-month average Consumer
Price Index change rate for the relevant year) and 0.3% of the
amount exceeding TRY 30 billion of the total net transaction volume
for advertisements, and not offering discounts over such rates
Promotional and marketing transmissions made in open or closed
areas using any means of communication such as social media and
public figures are also considered within the scope of the
definition of advertisement.
|Beginning from 1 January 2023, also to be applied
to net transaction volumes for year 2022
|Obligations of Very Large
Scale ECSP and ECISP
|
- Except for credit card payments and other payment transactions,
not facilitating provision of services by banks or financial
leasing, factoring, finance companies and savings finance companies
that are in the same economic integrity with them in the electronic
commerce marketplaces they provide intermediary services
|
Beginning from 7 July 2022 until 1 January 2024
|
- Not accepting electronic money issued by electronic money
institutions within the same economic integrity for payment
|
- Not providing any services similar to the "wallet",
relating to instruments that can be used in goods or service
purchases in a limited store network and thus falls out of the Law
No. 6493's scope or not facilitating the companies that are
within the same economic integrity to offer such services
|
- Not facilitating execution of contracts or the placement of
orders for the supply of goods and services in the same environment
if an electronic environment is provided for the publication of
goods or service advertisements, and not providing access and not
promoting each other if these services are provided in different
electronic media by the person or persons with whom they have an
economic integrity
|OBLIGATIONS OF ECISP
ONLY
|General
Obligations
|
- Removing illegal content within 48 hours, if the content
provided by ECSP is known to be illegal and notifying the relevant
public institutions, organizations and ECSP of the illegal
content
|Beginning from 1 January 2023
|
- Not engaging in unfair commercial practices
Two new situations, that are, (i) the
determination of a withdrawal period exceeding those stated under
Law No. 6502 on Consumer Protection by ECISPs, without the prior
approval or ECSPs and (ii) making false or
misleading explanations or notifications by ECISPs regarding their
own products and activities to ECSPs are considered as unfair
commercial practices. Also, it has been prohibited for large and
very large-scale ECISPs to restrict the commercial relations of
ECSP, to advertise or to offer goods or services through
alternative channels at the same or different prices, and to force
any person to provide goods or services or to force including any
provision in the intermediary contract.
|
- Removing the products subject to the complaint within 48 hours
upon receipt of the notification regarding the violation of the
intellectual and industrial property rights of the relevant right
holders of ECSP and reporting this to ECSP and the right
holder.
|
- Providing introductory information on the home page of the
electronic commerce marketplace and verifying the introductory
information of ECSP within the first three months of each calendar
year through the accessible electronic systems of the relevant
institutions or, if not possible, through the documents obtained
from ECSP
|Beginning from 1 January 2023 for information and
from 7 July 2022 until 1 January 2024 for verification
liabilities
|
- Assigning at least one contact person that public institutions
and organizations can directly communicate with and notifying this
person to the Ministry of Commerce
|Beginning from 1 January 2023
|
- Receiving applications made by ECSP through an internal
communication system and finalizing them within 15 days from the
date of application made by ECSP through the system
|
- Not offering for sale the goods bearing their own trademarks or
the goods for which they have the right to use the trademark in the
electronic commerce marketplace in which they operate, or not
acting as an intermediary in the sale of such goods and not
providing access and not promoting each other if the goods are
offered for sale in different electronic commerce
environments,
This obligation is not applicable to (i) the
goods that bear the trademark of persons who derive more than half
of their total sales revenue from sales made via other than
electronic means, or the goods for which they have the right to use
the trademark, and (ii) periodicals such as
magazines and newspapers, and devices whose hardware and software
enable the digital copies of electronic books to be read, listened
to and used exclusively are exempted from this prohibition.
|Beginning from 7 July 2022 until 1 January
2024
|Obligations of Medium, Large
and Very Large Scale ECISP
|
- Using the data obtained from the ECSP and the buyer only for
the purpose of providing intermediary services and not using such
data to compete with other ECSPs in cases where it is an ECSP
itself or through other ECSPs it has an economic integrity
with
- Effective and free of charge transferring of data obtained by
ECISPs from the sales made by ECSP, and providing access to such
data within the term of the intermediary contract
- Creating an application programming interface enabling the
transportation and storage of ECSP's data.
|Beginning from 1 January 2024
|
- Preparing a legal compliance report
|Beginning from 1 January 2023
|Obligations of Very Large
Scale ECISP
|
- Not carrying out transportation, transportation organization
and delivery services in electronic sales in which it acts as an
intermediary, except for the sales in the electronic commerce
marketplaces where it provides intermediary services, or its sales
as ECSP and its sales other than those made via electronic
means
|Beginning from 7 July 2022 until 1 January
2024
The Amendment Law sets forth many new obligations to ECISPs and
ECSPs in order to prevent unfair practices of electronic commerce
platforms with significant market power, towards others in the
market. The Regulation elaborates such obligations and regulates
the procedures and principles for the activities and audits of ECSP
and ECISP and their commercial relations to establish an effective
and fair competition environment and to ensure development of
electronic commerce.
