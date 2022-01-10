ARTICLE

With the Communiqué published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey in the Official Gazette dated 02.01.2022 and numbered 31707, the default interest rate and the minimum compensatory amount to be applied in late payments is determined.

According to the Communiqué, the annual default interest rate is 17,25 and the minimum compensatory amount is 555.00 TRY.