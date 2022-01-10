Turkey:
Turkish Central Banks Sets Default Interest Rate
10 January 2022
CottGroup
With the Communiqué published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey in
the Official Gazette dated 02.01.2022 and numbered
31707, the default interest rate and the minimum compensatory
amount to be applied in late payments is determined.
According to the Communiqué, the annual default interest
rate is 17,25 and the minimum compensatory amount is 555.00
TRY.
In accordance with the seventh subparagraph of article 1530
of Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, the
regulation on the interest rate to be applied in cases where the
default interest rate regarding late payments made to the creditor
in the supply of goods and services is not regulated in the
contract or the relevant provisions are invalid, and the minimum
amount of compensatory that can be claimed for the collection costs
of the receivable will be effective as of 01.01.2022.
